NewJeans appears to have taken down 'NJZ' accounts first used during their dispute with ADOR
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 19:31
Girl group NewJeans appears to have taken down its independently run “NJZ” social media accounts that it had made since announcing the termination of its exclusive contract with its agency, ADOR.
As of Monday, all posts on the NJZ official account on Instagram and other platforms had been set to private, and the accounts had unfollowed all users.
The NJZ account was originally created by the NewJeans members in February this year, at the height of their dispute with ADOR. They temporarily adopted the name “NJZ” and used the separate accounts to share updates.
At the time, members used the account to communicate plans, announce their tentative new group name and send messages to fans, signaling a desire to pursue independent activities.
However, on Oct. 30, a district court ruled in the first trial that the exclusive contract between NewJeans and ADOR remains valid. None of the members appealed the ruling, effectively bringing the dispute to a close.
On Nov. 12, members Haerin and Hyein were the first to announce their return to ADOR. Later the same day, remaining members Minji, Hanni and Danielle also declared they would rejoin the agency.
ADOR has so far withheld comment on whether the group will resume activities as a full unit, saying only that “individual meetings are being scheduled.”
Following the removal of the NJZ account, speculation has grown that NewJeans may be preparing to resume group activities in full.
