 SHINee's Minho to released new single 'Tempo' on Dec. 15
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee's Minho to released new single 'Tempo' on Dec. 15

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 10:29
Cover image for SHINee singer Minho's new single ″Tempo″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Cover image for SHINee singer Minho's new single ″Tempo″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Minho of boy band SHINee will release his new single "Tempo" on Dec. 15, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The single will include the title track along with B-side track "You're Right." Both songs will carry Minho's unique emotions and expressions, according to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
This will be the singer's first new music in a year since his first solo full-length album "Call Back" was released in November last year.
 
Minho has another full year as a solo artist this year with a tour, YouTube channel and TV appearances.
 
He is set to meet fans in a meet and greet on Dec. 13 and 14.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Minho SHINee SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

SHINee's Minho to released new single 'Tempo' on Dec. 15

The Boyz to release single 'Still Love You' for 8th anniversary

ZeroBaseOne extends project activities until March

'Reconcile our resentment': Boy band Verivery faces its fears and 'han' after yearslong hiatus

MAMA Awards remembers those lost in Hong Kong fire with 'healing power of music'

Related Stories

SHINee's Minho to release first full-length album on Nov. 4

SHINee members Key, Minho renew contracts with SM Entertainment

SHINee's Minho to hold first solo concert in November

SHINee's Minho to hold fan meeting in Japan this weekend

SHINee to release new single on May 25
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)