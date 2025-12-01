SHINee's Minho to released new single 'Tempo' on Dec. 15
Minho of boy band SHINee will release his new single "Tempo" on Dec. 15, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The single will include the title track along with B-side track "You're Right." Both songs will carry Minho's unique emotions and expressions, according to the agency.
This will be the singer's first new music in a year since his first solo full-length album "Call Back" was released in November last year.
Minho has another full year as a solo artist this year with a tour, YouTube channel and TV appearances.
He is set to meet fans in a meet and greet on Dec. 13 and 14.
