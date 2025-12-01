 Stray Kids scores 8th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with 'Do It'
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 11:28 Updated: 01 Dec. 2025, 12:16
Boy band Stray Kids' promotional photo for EP "Do It" [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids has claimed its eighth No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with its new EP, "Do It," setting a new record among groups for topping the list since 2000.
 
"Do It" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the week ending Thursday, Billboard said in a chart preview released Sunday.
 

"In September of this year, when 'Karma' opened atop the list, Stray Kids became the first act to debut at No. 1 with their first eight entries in the 69-year history of the chart. With 'Do It's' debut, they extend that record," Billboard said.
 
"In addition, with an eighth No. 1, Stray Kids extend their record for the most No. 1s among groups this century [since 2000]," the chart tracker added.
 
It marks the group's eighth No. 1 on the chart, following "Oddinary" and "Maxident" in 2022, "5-Star" and "Rock-Star" in 2023, "Ate" and "Hop" in 2024, and "Karma" earlier in the year. 
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
 
Of the 295,000 units earned by Stray Kids, 286,000 came from physical album sales. 
 
Stray Kids took Album of the Year at last week's MAMA Awards in Hong Kong with "Karma." The band is set to perform at the 40th Golden Disc Awards on Jan. 10 in Taipei, Taiwan.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags stray kids billboard

