The Boyz to release single 'Still Love You' for 8th anniversary
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 10:01 Updated: 01 Dec. 2025, 10:17
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band The Boyz will release a special single titled "Still Love You" on Saturday to mark its eighth anniversary of debut with fans.
"The new single has been made to express The Boyz's gratitude for fans, who have supported and loved the members this year," the band's agency One Hundred Label said Monday.
The Boyz has released a new single every year on Dec. 6, the day that they made their debut in 2017. The band teased the upcoming song with a poster on Monday, showing the members traveling by the sea in winter.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song “Boy” from the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members. Ju Hak-nyeon was recently booted from the band and agency after he admitted to meeting with model and influencer Asuka Kirara, who has worked as an adult film actor in the past.
The Boyz released two albums this year — "Unexpected" and "a;effect."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)