Woodz, the viral 'Drowning' sensation, heralds his new beginning in 'index_00' concert

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 15:27 Updated: 01 Dec. 2025, 16:00
Woodz performs at his "WOODZ PREVIEW CONCERT : index_00" concert. [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Woodz, the breakout star from the extremely viral “Drowning” (2023) rendition he performed during his military service, brought a full arsenal of rock 'n' roll, hip-hop, ballads, K-pop dance moves and guitar riffs to his “index_00" concert on Sunday, as if he had been waiting for this very moment to unleash it all. 
 
The 29-year-old singer-songwriter delivered genre-defying sets to a roaring crowd of over 10,000 at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Sunday, the final night of his two-day concert series. 
 
“I'm at the end of my 20s and about to start my 30s, which means one chapter of my life is ending and another is beginning,” he said during the show. “The concert title is like the initial code that appears when you start programming a computer. Many people have loved me for what I’ve shown so far, but what’s coming next will be exciting too.”
 

Every artist has a story, but Woodz’s past is more dramatic than most.
 
After two failed attempts to debut as part of a K-pop boy band, Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-yeon, enlisted in 2024 for his military service. While in the army, he performed “Drowning,” a self-written rock ballad, to fellow soldiers on Armed Forces Day. The live performance went sensationally viral while he was still serving, amassing more than 236 million views on YouTube. The track soared to the top of music charts nearly two years after it was released, making it a once-in-a-lifetime turning point for Woodz's then 10-year career.
 
Woodz was discharged early this year to a significantly expanded fan base. Since then, there has been no rest for him. He released two singles “Smashing Concrete” and “I'll Never Love Again,” and held solo concerts this weekend for the first time since his quick rise to newfound stardom. 
 
Woodz performs at his "WOODZ PREVIEW CONCERT : index_00" concert. [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Woodz performs at his "WOODZ PREVIEW CONCERT : index_00" concert. [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Sunday's concert opened with high-energy rock tracks like “Who Knows,” (2023) “Hijack” (2022) and “Trigger” (2020).
 
Woodz, with his hoodie pulled up, discreetly slipped onto the stage in the center of the stadium for a 360-degree view with other dancers. The moment the camera caught him among the dancers and projected his face on the big screen above, squeals of delight burst out from the audience. Each time he grinned, winked or rolled through a wavelike dance move, the same high-pitched screams echoed across the stadium.
 
The second part of the show included three unreleased tracks set to be included in an EP to be released next year. 
 
While some of his online fans have decided that his personal color is “military,” because they felt he looked so charming in his “Drowning” performance with army uniform and crew cut hair, Woodz's penchant for leather — as seen in his previous festival gigs and other show appearances — remained clear. He wore a skintight leather zip-up during the first part of the show, switching to a striking red leather setup toward the end. In between, there were more casual outfits as well. 
 
Numbers like “Waikiki” (2020), “Pool” (2018) and “Kiss of Fire” (2021) were rearranged into lighter, more playful versions, with Woodz performing choreographed moves alongside dancers, a nod to his idol roots for newer fans.
 
His versatility, from high-octane rock-and-roll tracks to subtle ballads and sugary pop songs — sometimes even singing and playing the guitar like an indie artist — definitely set him apart from other Korean male soloists who more commonly lean into a single genre.
 
But then the highlight of the show was undoubtedly “Drowning” where Woodz hit his high notes with ease, backed by ddaechang, or mass sing-alongs from the crowd.
 
Woodz credited the track as being “a very thankful song,” and fittingly made it one of the final numbers of the night, closing the main show with it. 
 
During the encore session afterward, he received live requests from the crowd and performed a medley of at least six tracks. 
 
Woodz performs in his "WOODZ PREVIEW CONCERT : index_00" concert. [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Woodz performs in his "WOODZ PREVIEW CONCERT : index_00" concert. [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

“This cue sheet is one of a kind — it will never be repeated,” he said, finally closing the evening with another unreleased track, “To My January.”
 
Sincere appreciation for his fans and overwhelming emotions were evident on his face as he bid farewell to the audience, repeatedly shouting out or whispering “thank you” and making heart poses. 
 
In the end, the sold-out two-night concert stood as the culmination of Woodz’s 11-year journey — one that may not have been all smiles, but was undoubtedly relentless. And as Woodz himself said, it also marked a successful and hopeful beginning for the next chapter in his music career. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
