ZeroBaseOne extends project activities until March

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:35
Boy band ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will extend its project activities for two months until the end of March, before which the band will hold an encore concert and release a new song.
 
"The decision comes as the members expressed their will to return the love of [fan club] ZeRose around the world," the band's agency WakeOne Entertainment said Monday. "The members will prepare the encore concerts and new music to show their gratitude and love on stage."
 

ZeroBaseOne was formed through Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023) and debuted with the EP “Youth in the Shade” on July 10, 2023. The group consists of nine members, the program's finalists: Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, Han Yu-jin and Sung.
 
The band began its second world tour, “Here & Now,” with three shows in Seoul from Oct. 3 to 5, followed by shows in Bangkok, Saitama, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Performances remain in Taipei on Dec. 6 and Hong Kong on Dec. 20 and 21.
 
ZeroBaseOne's contract was initially set for two years and six months — a period that end January 2026.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
