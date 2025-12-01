 'Reply 1988' 10th anniversary reunion special to air on Dec. 19
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 18:28
A poster for the 10-year anniversary reunion special of ″Reply 1988″ (2015) [TVN]

The cast of “Reply 1988” (2015) will reunite for a 10th anniversary special, which will air on tvN at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 19, the broadcaster said on Monday.
 
The special will feature the main cast of “Reply 1988” on a one-day, two-night trip together.
 

The main cast members — Hyeri, Park Bo-gum, Ryu Jun-yeol, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee Dong-hwi, Ryu Hye-young and Ahn Jae-hong — will appear alongside veteran actors Sung Dong-il, Lee Il-hwa and Ra Mi-ran, who played the main characters’ parents.
 
Fans speculated that Ryu Jun-yeol would not appear in the special after noticing that he was missing from the poster and teaser trailer, but tvN confirmed that the actor will be part of the reunion. Ryu’s appearances were reportedly filmed separately.
 
“Reply 1988,” which aired from November 2015 to January 2016, is a comical yet moving drama about five families living in a single alley in Ssangmun-dong in 1988.
 
Directed by Shin Won-ho and written by Lee Woo-jeong, the drama achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 18.8 percent during its highest-rated episode, according to Nielsen Korea, a television audience measurement company, and has enjoyed much popularity.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
