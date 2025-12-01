Korea and Iran hold working-level talks on bilateral cooperation

Korea and Iran have held working-level policy talks to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation, the foreign ministry said Monday, as the two countries seek to keep relations on a recovery track following the lifting of the Iranian asset freeze.The talks took place in Tehran on Sunday, led by Chung Kwang-yong, director-general for African and Middle Eastern affairs, and Ali Asghar Mohammadi, director-general for East Asia and Oceania at Iran's foreign ministry.The two sides exchanged views on “practical cooperation” in areas including administration, culture and education, as well as on the international stage and in the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, the ministry said in a release.At the talks, Chung called for “exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas where such efforts can be realized,” the ministry said.Relations between Seoul and Tehran had deteriorated after the U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iran in 2019, which led to the freeze of Iran's payments for oil exports to South Korea. Relations began to recover following the U.S. lifting the asset freeze in 2023.Following the policy talks, Chung paid a courtesy call on Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and discussed bilateral issues.Chung requested the Iranian government's attention and cooperation to ensure the safety of Korean nationals in Iran.Yonhap