Korea to discuss with U.S. creating channel to implement fact sheet commitments: Vice foreign minister

Korea will discuss with the United States how to advance the commitments made in their recent summit document, including establishing a channel to implement the agreements outlined in the fact sheet, a senior diplomat said Sunday.First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo made the remark as he arrived in Washington for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, in what will be the first high-level dialogue since the release of the joint fact sheet on trade and security issues.In the fact sheet, the U.S. has stated support for the "process that will lead to" Korea's civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful purposes, consistent with their existing bilateral nuclear energy pact and subject to U.S. legal requirements.A key focus for Korea is how to move forward with implementing the U.S. commitment regarding uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing."We plan to discuss the various issues addressed in the fact sheet [with the U.S.] and discuss how to make progress on them," Park said upon arriving at Dulles International Airport.Asked if creating a dialogue channel to implement the fact sheet would be part of the agenda items, Park said, "We will discuss [them], including that."Park noted there is a need for both sides to set up certain bodies or organizations to carry out the commitments."Taking the United States' circumstances into account, we will identify and establish necessary consultative channels," he said.Asked whether Seoul's bid for nuclear-powered submarines will also be discussed, Park said, "We need to broadly check all the matters stated in the fact sheet and pave the way for progress."Park and Landau will hold bilateral talks Monday.Under the 123 Agreement on nuclear energy cooperation, Korea has very limited authority to reprocess spent fuel or enrich uranium for civil purposes as they require U.S. consent through bilateral consultations under relevant treaties, laws and other regulations governing both countries.Having secured U.S. support, Korea has taken a major step forward in its long-standing pursuit of uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities, but implementing the agreement is expected to require lengthy and challenging negotiations.