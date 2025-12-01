.
A timeline of turmoil in Korea, from martial law to presidential election
A year on from martial law crisis, political polarization is more ingrained, survey finds
Lee's approval rating inches down to 54.8 percent: Poll
43 PPP lawmakers think apology for martial law appropriate as anniversary approaches
President Lee to deliver special address on anniversary of Yoon's martial law declaration
Former martial law commander denies plotting, claims he followed orders
Market largely stabilized after impeachment vote, says finance minister
Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command
Top brass get grilled during parliamentary meeting on Dec. 3 martial law
White House in contact with Korean government after martial law declaration
