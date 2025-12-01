 A timeline of turmoil in Korea, from martial law to presidential election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

A timeline of turmoil in Korea, from martial law to presidential election

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 20:18
.

.

 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law timeline

More in Politics

A timeline of turmoil in Korea, from martial law to presidential election

A year on from martial law crisis, political polarization is more ingrained, survey finds

Lee's approval rating inches down to 54.8 percent: Poll

43 PPP lawmakers think apology for martial law appropriate as anniversary approaches

President Lee to deliver special address on anniversary of Yoon's martial law declaration

Related Stories

Former martial law commander denies plotting, claims he followed orders

Market largely stabilized after impeachment vote, says finance minister

Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command

Top brass get grilled during parliamentary meeting on Dec. 3 martial law

White House in contact with Korean government after martial law declaration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)