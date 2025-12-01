 Lee's approval rating inches down to 54.8 percent: Poll
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee's approval rating inches down to 54.8 percent: Poll

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 12:54
President Lee Jae Myung salutes the national flag during a senior presidential secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung salutes the national flag during a senior presidential secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating edged down to 54.8 percent last week after a brief rebound amid negative public sentiment over recent political developments, a survey showed Monday.
 
According to the survey by Realmeter commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Lee's performance fell 1.1 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment inched up 0.2 percentage points to 40.7 percent.
 

Related Article

 
Lee's approval rating reached 56.7 percent in the first week of November before slipping to 54.5 percent in the second week and rebounding to 55.9 percent in the third week.
 
Realmeter attributed the decline to the 15-year prison sentence sought for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the National Assembly's approval of an arrest motion for Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the People Power Party (PPP).
 
The pollster noted that such political developments were viewed by some as "political retaliation" against the opposition.
 
Concerns over high interest rates and a record-high won-dollar exchange rate further fueled negative sentiment, it added.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,538 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,012 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the Democratic Party dropped 1.9 percentage points to 45.6 percent.
 
Support for the PPP rose 2.6 percentage points to 37.4 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

Yonhap
tags lee jae myung president approval rating survey

More in Politics

Lee's approval rating inches down to 54.8 percent: Poll

43 PPP lawmakers think apology for martial law appropriate as anniversary approaches

President Lee to deliver special address on anniversary of Yoon's martial law declaration

Ruling, opposition parties agree to tax reform plan imposing 30% top marginal rate on dividend income

Roh Moo-hyun best former president, Yoon the worst: Gallup Korea poll

Related Stories

President Lee's approval rating drops to record low 51.1% after two-week slide

Poll shows DP, UFP in a dead heat

President's approval drops to 56% on tax plans, lawmaker's trading

As Lee's approval varies by polling agency, voters in 60s swing with achievements

Lee's approval rating inches up to 55.9%: Poll
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)