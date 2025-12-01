Acting police chief apologizes to nation over police action during martial law declaration
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 12:11 Updated: 01 Dec. 2025, 12:17
- KIM JU-YEON
The acting head of the National Police Agency (NPA) apologized to the nation Monday for police restricting access to the National Assembly on the night of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last year.
Acting Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong made the apology during an online gathering of senior police leaders nationwide ahead of the first anniversary of Yoon's botched martial law bid on Dec. 3, 2024.
"Police restricted lawmakers' entry around the National Assembly on the night of Dec. 3," Yoo said, citing the operations to seal access to the National Assembly as lawmakers gathered for a vote to lift Yoon's decree.
"This act disrupted democracy and the constitutional order and was an unconstitutional and illegal act that threatened the daily lives of the people," he said. "I sincerely apologize."
The act "damaged the honor and pride of frontline police offers" whose duty is to "protect the people's freedom and social order," he added.
Going forward, Yoo pledged that the police will carry out their duties by keeping the people in mind and protecting the constitutional order.
The police will “never cooperate with or condone any unconstitutional or illegal actions under any circumstances,” he said, and vowed to “ensure that unlawful or improper orders from individual commanders are never passed down to the field without scrutiny again.”
Yoo's apology comes as the National Assembly is set to vote on an amendment to legislation that will allow civil servants to raise objections or refuse orders from superiors if they judge it to be illegal. Public servants' duty to unconditionally obey their superiors' orders has been in place since 1948, but calls for reform accelerated after last year's emergency martial law declaration.
Cho Ji-ho, former head of the NPA, and Kim Bong-sik, former chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, who led the police operations during martial law, are currently standing trial on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection.
