 Alert issued against voice phishing, smishing scams after Coupang data leak
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 20:58
A text message notifying Coupang users that their information has been leaked is seen on a phone with the CEO of Coupang, Park Dae-jun, in the background, at the Seoul Government Complex in central Seoul on Nov. 30. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Don't click on any "Coupang compensation" messages — financial regulators issued a consumer alert Monday warning of possible voice phishing and smishing scams following the leak of personal data from 33.7 million Coupang accounts, which included names, email addresses and home addresses.
 
Authorities believe scammers may use the leaked personal information to impersonate government agencies or financial institutions and contact victims via phone — a tactic commonly used in voice phishing schemes. They also warned of smishing messages that may trick users into downloading malicious apps by posing as alerts related to the breach, such as “check whether your information was exposed” or “claim compensation or a refund.”
 

The government emphasized that legitimate agencies and financial institutions never ask individuals to install apps via phone calls or text messages. People were advised to avoid clicking on links in messages from unknown senders and to delete such messages immediately.
 
Officials also warned against storing sensitive personal information on mobile devices. If a malicious app is installed, data such as resident registration numbers, banking passwords and ID card details could all be stolen at once.
 
Meanwhile, the financial sector continues to operate a “three-step fraud protection service” covering loan applications, remote account openings and open banking services. Individuals who register for the service can prevent unauthorized financial transactions before they occur.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YEOM JI-HYEON [[email protected]]
