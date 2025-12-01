Busan police investigate cat's death for possible animal abuse
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 16:41
Busan police are investigating the death of a cat found half-buried with a broken leg near a university on Monday, looking into whether the case involves animal abuse.
The Busan Yeongdo Police Precinct said officers requested a forensic examination to determine how the cat died.
A representative from the Alliance for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a Busan-based animal protection group, said the animal showed signs of severe injury.
"There was blood filling the cat’s mouth when it was found, and one of its legs was broken," a representative said. “Its head and about half of its body were buried. It needs to be determined whether a person was responsible.”
