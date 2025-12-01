 Busan police investigate cat's death for possible animal abuse
Busan police investigate cat's death for possible animal abuse

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 16:41
A cat was found dead and half-buried in the ground in Busan, police said on Dec. 1. [YONHAP]

Busan police are investigating the death of a cat found half-buried with a broken leg near a university on Monday, looking into whether the case involves animal abuse.
 
The Busan Yeongdo Police Precinct said officers requested a forensic examination to determine how the cat died.
 

A representative from the Alliance for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a Busan-based animal protection group, said the animal showed signs of severe injury.
 
"There was blood filling the cat’s mouth when it was found, and one of its legs was broken," a representative said. “Its head and about half of its body were buried. It needs to be determined whether a person was responsible.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
