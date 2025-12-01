Cold snap to begin in Korea as temperatures plummet dramatically this week
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 13:31
A sharp drop in temperatures will mark the start of winter this year, with a bitter cold snap expected to grip the country this week. Staring Wednesday, Seoul’s wind chill is forecast to fall to minus 11 degrees Celsius (12.2 degrees Fahrenheit), with the cold expected to peak midweek.
A mass of cold air from the north will push southward, causing morning temperatures on Tuesday to fall by about five degrees compared to Monday, sending most regions nationwide below freezing, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday.
Temperatures will dip further on Wednesday, with most regions expected to see lows around minus 5 degrees Celsius, and parts of inland Gyeonggi and Gangwon dipping to around minus 10 degrees Celsius.
In Seoul, the morning low is forecast to be minus 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday and minus 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. With strong winds, the wind chill could drop the apparent temperature to minus 11 degrees Celsius. Northern parts of the capital area — including Paju, Yangju and Pocheon — may see apparent temperatures plunge to minus 15 degrees Celsius.
“Daytime highs are also expected to stay low — around 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in most regions — and strong winds will make it feel even colder,” the KMA said. “People are advised to take extra care for their health in the low temperatures.”
Snow is also forecast for western coastal regions as strong northwesterly winds move across the Yellow Sea, forming snow clouds due to a temperature gap between the sea surface and the atmosphere.
“From Tuesday night, rain or snow will begin in the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong and North Jeolla, the southern inland regions and Jeju Island, and will expand to Gwangju, the southwestern coast of South Jeolla and the central inland regions early Wednesday,” the KMA said.
Expected snowfall includes three to eight centimeters (1.18 to 3.14 inches) in the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong, North Jeolla and northern South Jeolla, and three to 10 centimeters in mountainous parts of Jeju Island and Ulleung Island.
Heavy snow accumulation could cause traffic congestion, especially in western parts of the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions.
“Wet snow could lead to the collapse of weak structures,” a KMA official said. “There is also a risk of isolation due to heavy snow, so please check road conditions in advance and prepare winter equipment for vehicles.”
The cold snap is expected to persist through the latter half of the week before easing ahead of the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to return to near or slightly above seasonal averages across the country over the weekend.
