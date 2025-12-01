Acting police chief apologizes to nation over police action during martial law declaration

South Korea recovers remains of soldiers killed during Korean War after resuming excavation at DMZ battle site

YouTuber KimBro treats 85-year-old woman who collects cardboard to shopping spree

Ex-member of boy band Winner to stand trial for DUI

Cold snap to begin in Korea as temperatures plummet dramatically this week

