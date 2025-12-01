Coupang received email with threat to expose user data unless security improved: Police
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:38
Coupang, recently under fire for a large-scale data breach, reportedly received an email from an individual who threatened to disclose user information unless the company enhanced its security technology.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that Coupang had received an email claiming that the sender possessed its users’ personal information, according to local outlet Yonhap News Agency on Monday. The sender allegedly warned that if the company did not strengthen its security, the data leak would be disclosed to the media. No monetary demands were included in the email.
Coupang initially said on Nov. 18 that about 4,500 user accounts had been exposed, but later confirmed that roughly 33.7 million accounts were affected on Saturday. The leaked data reportedly included customer names, email addresses and information stored in address books, though Coupang said payment and login details were not compromised.
Police are tracking down the sender to determine whether the individual is the same person responsible for stealing the customer data. Some have speculated that a former employee from China may have been involved, though police have not confirmed the allegation and remain cautious.
Police launched a preliminary investigation on Nov. 21 and officially opened a criminal probe last Tuesday after receiving Coupang’s complaint requesting an investigation into an “unidentified person” on charges of breaching the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.
Investigators have since questioned Coupang representatives and obtained server records and other materials for analysis.
Yoo Jae-seong, acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, attended an emergency government meeting at the Seoul Government Complex on Sunday, vowing a thorough investigation.
“As this incident has harmed a large number of citizens, we will work to uncover the truth and swiftly apprehend those responsible,” said Yoo. “We will also cooperate with related ministries to minimize the damage to the public.”
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
