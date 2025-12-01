Delays expected for Seoul's subway services as workers stage work-to-rule protest
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:14
Passengers were warned of possible delays for Seoul's subway services on Monday, as the unions representing workers at Seoul Metro — which operates subway lines No. 1 through 8 — began a form of industrial action known as a “work-to-rule” protest in response to stalled wage and collective bargaining negotiations.
Both the No. 1 union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the No. 2 union under the Federation of Korean Trade Unions announced their plans to implement the work-to-rule protest starting with the first trains of the day on Dec. 1, according to the Seoul Metro on Sunday.
A work-to-rule protest involves workers strictly adhering to safety protocols and performing only the tasks that are explicitly required by their job descriptions — actions that typically slow down operations without stopping them altogether. Specific actions include opening and closing doors slowly, staying on subway platforms a little longer than usual and no excessive speeding to meet schedules.
Although the protest is not a full strike, subway services are expected to run slightly behind schedule, especially during the morning and evening rush hours when trains are more crowded.
The unions took similar action in November last year. On the first day, 125 trains were delayed by more than 20 minutes, followed by another 27 trains on the second day. However, those delays were compounded by a simultaneous work-to-rule protest by workers at the state-run Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), which jointly operates lines No. 1, 3 and 4.
To minimize inconvenience, Seoul Metro said it will deploy extra staff to busy stations and encourage workers on platforms to maintain regular services. If delays occur due to extended inspection times, the company plans to activate emergency response teams made up of managers and union members not participating in the protest.
Full strike possible starting Dec. 12
Separately, the No. 1 and No. 3 unions at Seoul Metro warned they would go on a full strike beginning Dec. 12 unless the company and the Seoul Metropolitan Government present a more acceptable proposal. The No. 2 union is also reportedly considering joining the strike.
Seoul Metro has three unions. The No. 1 union accounts for 9,036 members, or 57.4 percent of all employees. The No. 2 union has 2,577 members, or 16.4 percent. The No. 3 union represents 1,988 members, or 12.6 percent.
The main sticking points in this year’s negotiations are wage increases, restructuring and the number of new hires. The unions argue that the company must follow the government’s 3 percent wage hike guideline for public institutions and comply with a Supreme Court ruling requiring bonuses to be counted as part of ordinary wages. Seoul Metro, citing financial constraints, insists it can only offer a 1.8 percent raise.
The company also maintains that restructuring, including a reduction in headcount, is necessary to address its chronic deficit. The unions, however, oppose the move, saying it would increase the workload for the remaining crew members.
