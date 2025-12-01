Former President Yoon's detention could continue as special counsel requests warrant for 'Pyongyang drone' case
With former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s current six-month detention period set to expire on Jan. 18, the special counsel investigating insurrection-related charges has requested a new warrant, having Yoon once again face the possibility of extended detention after being additionally indicted in connection with the so-called “Pyongyang drone operation.”
The Seoul Central District Court announced Monday that a hearing on the special counsel’s detention request will take place on Dec. 23. Yoon, who has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, since a warrant was issued on July 10, faces charges including violating the National Security Act and abuse of power.
Under Korea’s Criminal Procedure Act, a defendant must be released once the maximum detention period of six months expires — unless a court deems that continued detention is necessary in a separate case, at which time a new warrant must be issued. The court also scheduled detention hearings for Yoon’s co-defendants: former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Dec. 12 and former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung on Dec. 16.
The “Pyongyang drone operation” case centers on allegations that Yoon conspired with Kim and Yeo to manufacture a national security crisis by staging a drone infiltration into Pyongyang to justify declaring martial law — which Yoon did on Dec. 3, 2024. The special counsel claims the operation was carried out under Yoon’s orders, that a drone crashed in Pyongyang and that the incident caused military harm to North Korea.
The court signaled plans for an expedited trial for Yoon. It set Jan. 12 as the first trial date and announced it will hold hearings two to four times a week: twice weekly in January, three times weekly in February and four times weekly in March. Yoon’s legal team protested the schedule, saying it would limit the defense’s ability to prepare. The court responded that, “Considering the Lunar New Year holiday and other factors, holding three sessions per week is unavoidable.”
The court also ruled that the first session, during which the defendants will confirm their identities and whether they seek a jury trial, will be closed to the public. Future sessions, including the sentencing hearing, will also take place behind closed doors, with the judge announcing the trial procedures at the start of each session. The special counsel had previously requested a closed trial, citing national security concerns.
BY KIM JUN-YOUNG
