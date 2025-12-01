Special counsel indicts Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, others for Political Funds Act violations

Two Koreans detained in Iran on smuggling charges

Police tracking two email accounts potentially linked to leak of 33.7 million Coupang customer records

Former President Yoon's detention could continue as special counsel requests warrant for 'Pyongyang drone' case

Related Stories

Special counsel attempt to question Yoon fails for 2nd time due to 'stubborn refusal'

Yoon Suk Yeol to appear before special counsel on Tuesday after delay request granted

Martial law special counsel issues final summons for obstinate Yoon

Persecute me but leave others out of it, pleads ex-President Yoon

Special counsel rejects Yoon's request to delay questioning