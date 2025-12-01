Jongno District declares Tapgol Park an alcohol-free zone
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 15:43
Seoul’s Jongno District has declared Tapgol Park an alcohol-free zone in an effort to protect its historic setting and improve public safety, district officials said on Monday.
The ban, which took effect on Nov. 20, covers the park and the surrounding area. Beginning April 1, 2026, anyone caught drinking or carrying alcohol in open containers — including alcohol poured into other bottles — will face fines of up to 100,000 won ($68).
The move comes as the district pushes ahead with preservation work on the Ten-story Stone Pagoda at Wongaksa Temple Site, a national treasure located inside the park. Officials began a design project last week to overhaul the glass enclosure around the pagoda.
The current structure, installed in 1999 to shield the pagoda from acid rain and bird droppings, has drawn criticism for trapping moisture — which researchers say can damage the monument — and restricting visitors' air circulation. The glass has also been faulted for blocking views and reflecting sunlight.
In cooperation with the Korea Heritage Service, Jongno District plans to develop a comprehensive preservation plan that considers alternatives to the design project launched last week — including removing, improving or relocating the glass enclosure — to enhance both the protection and viewing environment of the site.
The final design will be confirmed in March 2026 following a review by the Korea Heritage Service committee.
Jongno District also plans to relocate and restore the park’s west gate and repair its walls, as well as build a historic memorial hall to reinforce Tapgol Park’s identity.
“Tapgol Park is a symbolic space that announced Korea’s aspiration for independence to the world with the reading of the March 1 Independence Declaration in 1919,” said Jongno District Mayor Jeong Moon-heon. “We will strengthen the management of the alcohol- and smoking-free zones and significantly improve the preservation and view of this national treasure.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
