Kimchi made with heart
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 20:00
Volunteers and participants arrange kimchi containers into a heart shape during the 16th “Kimchi Sharing for 10,000 Households” kickoff event at Songsanghyeon Square in Busanjin District, Busan, on Dec. 1. The Busanjin Senior and Disability Welfare Center plans to deliver kimchi to 10,000 elderly and disabled households in the district by Dec. 6.
