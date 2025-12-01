 Kimchi made with heart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Kimchi made with heart

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 20:00
Volunteers and participants arrange kimchi containers into a heart shape during the 16th “Kimchi Sharing for 10,000 Households” kickoff event at Songsanghyeon Square in Busanjin District, Busan, on Dec. 1. [NEWS1]

Volunteers and participants arrange kimchi containers into a heart shape during the 16th “Kimchi Sharing for 10,000 Households” kickoff event at Songsanghyeon Square in Busanjin District, Busan, on Dec. 1. [NEWS1]

 
Volunteers and participants arrange kimchi containers into a heart shape during the 16th “Kimchi Sharing for 10,000 Households” kickoff event at Songsanghyeon Square in Busanjin District, Busan, on Dec. 1. The Busanjin Senior and Disability Welfare Center plans to deliver kimchi to 10,000 elderly and disabled households in the district by Dec. 6. 
tags kimchi Busan

More in Social Affairs

Kimchi made with heart

Former President Yoon's detention could continue as special counsel requests warrant for 'Pyongyang drone' case

Police tracking two email accounts potentially linked to leak of 33.7 million Coupang customer records

Two Koreans detained in Iran on smuggling charges

Special counsel indicts Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, others for Political Funds Act violations

Related Stories

Certifying kimchi as Korean is the best idea almost nobody likes

Executive kimchi

Just don’t call it ‘xinqi’

National Kimchi Day

Spreading the love
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)