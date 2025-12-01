 Marathon runner who was left brain-dead after being hit by a truck dies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Marathon runner who was left brain-dead after being hit by a truck dies

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:02
Runners take part in a marathon in Daegu on April 7, 2024. The picture is unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

Runners take part in a marathon in Daegu on April 7, 2024. The picture is unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

 
A runner in their 20s who was left brain-dead after being hit by a truck during a marathon in North Chungcheong died on Sunday.
 
According to the city of Cheongju, the victim — an athlete affiliated with the city’s municipal athletics team — passed away at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday while receiving treatment at a hospital.
 

Related Article

 
The runner was struck on Nov. 10 around 10 a.m. while taking part in a marathon in Okcheon County. The person was hit by a one-ton Porter truck driven by an individual in their 80s and suffered severe head and upper body injuries, resulting in brain death.
 
At the time, only the second lane of a two-lane road was closed to traffic for the marathon. The truck, which had been traveling in the first lane, reportedly changed lanes and crashed into the runner at a speed of 57 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour).
 
The driver told police they were looking at a traffic signal about 100 meters (328 feet) ahead of the crash site and failed to notice the runner.
 
Police plan to refer the case to prosecutors without detention, changing the charge to fatal injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags marathon accident dead

More in Social Affairs

Court rules against husband who filed for divorce over wife's refusal to donate part of liver

Coupang received email with threat to expose user data unless security improved: Police

Vehicles damaged after strong winds blow roofing onto outdoor parking lot in Sokcho

Survey reveals why women in their 20s and 30s are reluctant to date 'Young 40s' men

Delays expected for Seoul's subway services as workers stage work-to-rule protest

Related Stories

Driver tells police they were 'looking at stoplight' when marathoner accident occurred

Runner hit by truck during marathon, suffers severe injuries

Island breeze and PBs: Saipan Marathon welcomes Koreans looking for their runner's high

Man dies after collapsing during marathon event in Geoje

Marathon showers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)