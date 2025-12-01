Survey reveals why women in their 20s and 30s are reluctant to date 'Young 40s' men
More than half of single women in their 20s and 30s said they were reluctant to date the "Young 40s" demographic — men in their 40s who pursue the lifestyle and emotional sensibilities of younger generations — according to a recent survey.
In a poll conducted by matchmaking company Duo between Nov. 14 and 19 on 1,000 single women aged 25 to 34, 57 percent of respondents said they would hesitate to date men in their 40s who identify with a youthful lifestyle.
The most common reason, cited by 33 percent of respondents, was concern that such men may “pretend to be younger or deny their age.” This was followed by concerns about generational gaps making communication and empathy difficult, with 30 percent, and worries about authoritative attitudes, with 25 percent.
Many respondents also expressed negative perceptions of men in this demographic. Some 44 percent described “Young 40s” men as authoritative, 40 percent noted stark generational differences and 35 percent said they found their appearance or demeanor outdated and less attractive.
Still, a notable portion of women pointed to positives. Among those who responded favorably, 39 percent said the men’s financial and social stability was the greatest advantage. Another 31 percent cited their appearance and self-care, while 14 percent said they were drawn to their sense of responsibility and seriousness. Duo stated the findings show that traits such as stability and self-management were more influential than age itself when it comes to dating.
Responses also varied by age group. Among women aged 30 to 34, 17 percent gave positive answers about dating men in their 40s, compared to 11 percent of those aged 25 to 29. The percentage of respondents who viewed such men as potential marriage partners was also higher in the older group, at 26 percent, more than double the 11 percent of the younger group. Experts said the differences reflect how older women tend to place more emphasis on stability and practical conditions.
Experts attributed these findings more to societal stereotypes that women have of men in the demographic, rather than to direct personal experiences. When asked how they were most likely to encounter men in this age group, 56 percent cited work-related settings. This was followed by shared hobbies or clubs, with 16 percent, and online communities or social media, also with 16 percent. While some analysts point out that workplace relationships rarely lead to romance, others noted that in private settings such as blind dates, the positive traits of “Young 40s” men often stand out, sometimes leading to successful relationships.
The survey was conducted by Macromill Embrain, with a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 percentage points.
