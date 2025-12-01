Traveler leaves 1.1 million won, note in Japanese in donation box at Gimhae airport
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 14:28
A traveler left 1.1 million won ($750) in cash along with a handwritten note in Japanese in a donation box at Gimhae International Airport, airport officials said. The money was found on Wednesday when staff opened one of the boxes operated by the Korean Red Cross.
“I enjoyed my trip to Korea," The note beside the cash said, “I had some money left — please use it to help children in need.”
The Red Cross maintains seven donation boxes throughout the airport, including in the international departure areas. Staff open them twice a year, once in each half of the year. The money supports emergency relief efforts in Korea and abroad and funds aid programs for vulnerable people.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
