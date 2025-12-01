 Two Koreans detained in Iran on smuggling charges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two Koreans detained in Iran on smuggling charges

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 18:18
General view of the Iranian Consulate [REUTERS/YONHAP]

General view of the Iranian Consulate [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Two Korean nationals have been detained in Iran over alleged smuggling, diplomatic sources said Monday.
 
The two individuals, along with an Iranian national, were taken into custody around Nov. 20 in the southwestern region of the country on smuggling charges, the sources said.
 

Related Article

 
One of the Koreans is an employee of a Korean public institution, while the other is a Korean resident in Iran, and all three are facing the same charges, they added.
 
Further details have not yet been confirmed.
 
Korean diplomatic authorities said they have been in contact with the local embassy and Iranian officials since the incident and are providing the necessary consular assistance to those involved.
 
"It is difficult to disclose details as the case is still under investigation by local authorities," a Seoul government official said.

Yonhap
tags iran demain smuggle

More in Social Affairs

Two Koreans detained in Iran on smuggling charges

Special counsel indicts Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, others for Political Funds Act violations

Salt farm owner, three associates charged for allegedly exploiting worker with intellectual disability

Nearly 1 in 5 Korean women have experienced violence from a current or former partner: Survey

Ministry of Justice to conduct retest for prosecutor exam after content leak

Related Stories

Final Southeast Asian drug lord arrested, returned to Korea

Indonesia sailors escape to Busan but get caught, 1 dies

Three individuals referred to prosecutors for smuggling narcotic medicines

What to know about tensions between Iran and the U.S. as Trump sends a letter to its supreme leader

A diplomatic mess (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)