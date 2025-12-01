Two Koreans detained in Iran on smuggling charges

Two Korean nationals have been detained in Iran over alleged smuggling, diplomatic sources said Monday.The two individuals, along with an Iranian national, were taken into custody around Nov. 20 in the southwestern region of the country on smuggling charges, the sources said.One of the Koreans is an employee of a Korean public institution, while the other is a Korean resident in Iran, and all three are facing the same charges, they added.Further details have not yet been confirmed.Korean diplomatic authorities said they have been in contact with the local embassy and Iranian officials since the incident and are providing the necessary consular assistance to those involved."It is difficult to disclose details as the case is still under investigation by local authorities," a Seoul government official said.Yonhap