Vehicles damaged after strong winds blow roofing onto outdoor parking lot in Sokcho
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:32
A section of roofing blown loose by strong winds fell onto multiple parked vehicles at an apartment complex in Sokcho, Gangwon, early Monday morning.
According to fire authorities, the incident occurred at 2:53 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the city’s Gyo-dong neighborhood. The falling structure damaged six vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters dispatched to the scene removed the debris and set up a barrier before handing over the site to apartment management.
A strong wind advisory is currently in effect for Sokcho and five other cities and counties along the east coast. Authorities are urging caution over potential property damage and falling objects.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
