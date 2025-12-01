YouTuber KimBro treats 85-year-old woman who collects cardboard to shopping spree
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 12:40
A YouTuber with 1.1 million subscribers handed an unlimited-limit credit card to an older woman who survives by collecting cardboard, hoping to treat her to a worry-free day of shopping.
KimBro uploaded a video titled “What Happens When You Give a Credit Card to an Elderly Woman Who Collects Cardboard” (translated) on Nov. 23.
“I hope the woman who has collected cardboard in this neighborhood for a long time buys whatever she needs today,” he said as he handed her the card.
The woman, who introduced herself as an 85-year-old who lives alone, asked several times if she could really use it before she started walking toward a convenience store.
But KimBro led her to a nearby supermarket instead as he wanted her to pick up more daily necessities.
“I collect cardboard every day except Sunday. Some days I earn 3,000 won [$2]. Some days I earn nothing,” she said.
She placed a few household necessities into her basket, including bleach and instant noodles.
“I feel sorry if I spend too much,” she said.
Even after KimBro told her she could buy anything she wanted, she hesitated. When she continued to decline more purchases after more than 10 minutes of coaxing, he began putting items into the cart himself, including meat, shine muscat grapes and other daily necessities.
“I have never experienced anything like this in 85 years,” she said.
As she looked away, Kimbro slipped 100,000 won ($68) in cash into the pocket of her apron. He told her to use it on days when the weather feels cold or the streets feel slippery.
“I hoped she could spend a warmer end of the year, even in a small way,” he said. “Sharing a little warmth with neighbors also matters.”
Viewers responded positively.
Comments included “A good deed is still a good deed, even if it is filmed,” “I hope this kind of content becomes a trend” and “A heartwarming video.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
