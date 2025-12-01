Going in circles again…

One year after the martial law crisis, political divisions continue to dominate the national agenda. The Democratic Party (DP) is pushing for a second comprehensive special counsel, arguing that unresolved issues from the three probes cannot be left to existing institutions. Critics say the ruling party’s distrust of state agencies undermines efforts to move past the crisis. The opposition People Power Party, meanwhile, reflexively labels the DP as authoritarian and opposes its initiatives. With both parties appealing to hardline supporters, neither side appears focused on restoring stability or addressing public concerns. [PARK YONG-SEOK]