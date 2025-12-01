Thorough inquiry needed in the Jang Kyung-tae sexual misconduct allegation

Representative Jang Kyung-tae of the Democratic Party (DP) is the subject of a police investigation after being accused of sexually assaulting a National Assembly aide. The accuser filed a complaint on Nov. 25, saying Jang touched her at a restaurant in Yeouido in October of last year while she was unable to resist and despite attempts by others to intervene. Jang denies the allegation, saying no such act occurred and that he was assaulted by an intoxicated man. With both accounts in conflict, the police must establish the facts quickly through a transparent investigation.Jang is a close ally of DP leader Jung Chung-rae and holds key positions, including head of the party’s Seoul chapter. Regardless of the outcome, it is troubling that a rising political figure and influential ruling party lawmaker is embroiled in such a controversy. The party’s decision to refer Jang to its Ethics Inspection Unit, on Jung’s orders, reflects that concern. Jang should cooperate fully with investigators and the party’s internal review.The case drew attention because the accuser’s boyfriend released a video clip that he says documents the incident. It shows Jang sitting next to the accuser, and later the boyfriend grabbing Jang by the neck and confronting him. Jang says he had joined a staff dinner and left after the boyfriend caused a disturbance, arguing that the real issue is the boyfriend’s covert filming, assault and alleged dating violence. As multiple people were present at the scene, the police must rely on objective evidence and witness testimony to determine what happened.The most serious concern is the wave of secondary victimization directed at the accuser. Kim Min-joo, the DP's senior spokesperson, posted a message implying Jang was being targeted by “forces of insurrection,” then deleted it. The deletion itself suggests concerns about secondary harm. In an online community for DP aides, some users argued that the accuser should be sued for falsely accusing Jang and circulated a photo showing a woman placing her hand on a man’s shoulder. The accuser’s side says the image was maliciously doctored and plans legal action. Baseless speculation or attacks on the accuser before the facts are established amount to serious misconduct.The DP has handled similar cases poorly in the past. In August, it issued only a light penalty — a suspension of party membership for one year — after investigating Choe Kang-wook for comments that fueled secondary harm in a sexual misconduct case. It also passed responsibility on to the police after beginning an inquiry into allegations of stock trading under a borrowed name involving Rep. Lee Choon-suak, who then left the party. The party must avoid repeating those mistakes. Prompt and rigorous internal scrutiny, combined with a thorough police investigation, is essential to prevent further unnecessary controversy.