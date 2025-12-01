Posted KBO star Song Sung-mun reports no progress in MLB talks

Less than two weeks after he was posted for MLB clubs, Song Sung-mun said on Monday that there has been no real progress in talks with big league clubs."The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday just passed, and so there was not much going on recently," Song told reporters after receiving Player of the Year at the Real Glove Award ceremony, organized annually by the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association. Song's peers voted him as the top player in the KBO in 2025, after the Kiwoom Heroes third baseman batted .315/.387/.530 with 26 home runs, 25 steals and 90 RBIs.Song was posted for MLB clubs, meaning all 30 big league clubs are free to negotiate with him during a designated period. Song's 30-day window closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21."There may be some teams that are interested, but there has been no progress," Song said. "I think I may start getting offers after the Winter Meetings. If anyone takes an interest in me, I will take them under serious consideration."Song was referring to the annual gathering of MLB executives, agents and media, during which significant deals are often made. This year's Winter Meetings will open in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday."I will stay in Korea for now and wait for my agent to contact me," said Song, who is represented by ISE Baseball. "I don't have plans to travel to the United States at the moment. I will do so once my deal is finalized."If Song can't land an MLB deal this winter, he may not be posted again until November next year. The 29-year-old hinted last week that this could be his first and also last crack at a move to MLB, considering his age.Yonhap