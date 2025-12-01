 French police investigate theft of $100,000 worth of edible snails from farm
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 15:23
Snails are collected in a bag to be sold to customers, in a mountainous area near Sousse, Tunisia on March 27. [AP/YONHAP]

French police have launched an investigation after a large quantity of edible snails — destined for the country’s fine dining scene — was stolen.
 
A farm called Escargot des Grands Crus in Bouzy, France, reported that a significant portion of its snail stock had vanished, according to the BBC and other outlets on Sunday. The loss is estimated at 90,000 euros ($104,390).
 

Related Article

 
The thieves reportedly cut through the farm’s outer fence on Nov. 24 and broke into a building, making off with the farm’s entire inventory of snails. The farm supplies edible snails to high-end restaurants across France, including Michelin-starred establishments.
 
Local police are analyzing traces left at the scene and have begun tracking the suspects. The farm said it is rushing to replenish its stock in preparation for increased year-end demand.
 
Demand for edible snails typically surges in France ahead of the December holiday season.
 
“We will restock as quickly as possible to satisfy our customers during the holiday season,” the farm said in a statement.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
French police investigate theft of $100,000 worth of edible snails from farm

