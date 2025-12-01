 Korea, Serbia to launch official negotiations for CEPA this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Korea, Serbia to launch official negotiations for CEPA this week

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 10:05
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources headquarters in the city of Sejong [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources headquarters in the city of Sejong [YONHAP]

 
Korea and Serbia were set to kick off their official negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) Monday as the two sides seek to expand ties amid global trade uncertainties, Seoul's industry ministry said.
 
The first round of talks for the envisioned free trade deal will be held for four days through Thursday in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

The ministry said the two sides plan to focus negotiations on 10 sectors, from tariff concessions and customs procedures to economic cooperation.
 
"Serbia is a strategic hub connecting the European Union's neighboring markets and the Balkan region, and it has recently become an important emerging partner for Korean companies in the electric vehicle, battery and renewable energy sectors," said Son Ho-young, acting director general for free trade agreement negotiations at the ministry.
 
"A CEPA with Serbia will greatly help enhance Korean companies' market accessibility and help Seoul mitigate its supply chain risks."

Yonhap
tags Serbia South Korea CEPA

More in World

Korea, Serbia to launch official negotiations for CEPA this week

Rubio says U.S.-Ukraine talks on Russia war were productive but much work remains in search of a deal

Police search for shooter after 4 are killed, 3 of them children, in shooting in California

Lawmakers voice support for congressional reviews of Trump's military strikes on boats

Shoppers spend billions on Black Friday despite wider economic uncertainty

Related Stories

Closer cooperation between Serbia and Korea

Korea, UAE finish negotiations on free trade agreement

Tensions soar in Serbia as angry protesters clash with police, set fire to party offices

[VIDEO] All you need to know: Brazil v Serbia

SK chief meets leaders of Serbia, Montenegro at Davos forum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)