 BOK to step up monitoring of prices amid growing inflationary pressure
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

BOK to step up monitoring of prices amid growing inflationary pressure

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:35
U.S. beef is sold at a large supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 14. [NEWS1]

U.S. beef is sold at a large supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 14. [NEWS1]

 
The central bank said Tuesday it will closely monitor consumer inflation given recent rising living costs, though it projects inflation to gradually trend down near 2 percent.
 
Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov. Kim Woong made the pledge during a meeting to review inflation trends, after government data showed consumer prices rose 2.4 percent on-year in November, remaining in the mid-2 percent range for the second consecutive month.
 

Related Article

 
"November's price increase was driven by higher petroleum product prices due to the weak currency and a sharp rise in prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products. But core inflation eased amid falling service prices, and overall consumer price inflation is expected to gradually decline to near 2 percent," Kim said.
 
"But the impact of the won-dollar exchange rate on future inflation needs to be monitored closely. We will maintain heightened vigilance in tracking inflation trends, as living costs have risen," he added.
 
The Korean won has remained well below the psychologically crucial 1,450-won level per dollar in recent weeks due mainly to increased U.S. stock investment by local investors and equity selling by offshore investors following sharp gains.

Yonhap
tags Beef inflation BOK

More in Economy

BOK to step up monitoring of prices amid growing inflationary pressure

Finance minister vows all-out efforts to curb food-related inflation

Consumer prices rise 2.4% in November, surpassing 2% target for 3 consecutive months

Kospi opens sharply higher despite overnight U.S. losses

Lutnick confirms retroactive application of lowered 15% tariff on Korean autos

Related Stories

Inflation likely to slow down as market volatility grows: BOK Chief

Minimize the effect of a rate hike

Consumer inflation to rise back to around 2% in September as temporary factor fades: BOK

BOK expects no inflation this year

Korea imports more beef, pork and chicken as less go for local
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)