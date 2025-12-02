Bit of a rebound
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 18:33
A screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, displays Bitcoin prices on Dec. 2. Bitcoin has rebounded, sharply reducing losses in the cryptocurrency market after plunging more than 8% the previous day, breaking below the $84,000 level. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
