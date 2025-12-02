 Bit of a rebound
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 18:33
Bit of a rebound - A screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, displays Bitcoin prices on Dec. 2. Bitcoin has bounced back, sharply reducing losses in the cryptocurrency market after plunging more than 8% the previous day, breaking below the $84,000 level. [NEWS1]

A screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, displays Bitcoin prices on Dec. 2. Bitcoin has rebounded, sharply reducing losses in the cryptocurrency market after plunging more than 8% the previous day, breaking below the $84,000 level. [NEWS1]
