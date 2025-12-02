A calamity for Coupang
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 19:40
Questions over Coupang’s lax response
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun, left, absorbs an intense grilling as lawmakers press him during a parliamentary hearing on Dec. 2 at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, regarding the company’s recent personal data leak. Seated beside him is Brett Matthes, Coupang’s chief information security officer. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)