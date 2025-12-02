 Coupang CEO tells gov't committee he takes 'full responsibility' for data leaked in hack
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coupang CEO tells gov't committee he takes 'full responsibility' for data leaked in hack

Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:30
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun attends a parliamentary inquiry by the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 2. [YONHAP]

Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun attends a parliamentary inquiry by the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 2. [YONHAP]

 
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun said on Tuesday that he will “take full responsibility and do everything possible to resolve the issue” after the personal information of 33.7 million customers was leaked in a recent hack.
 
Speaking during a parliamentary inquiry by the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, Park made the remark in response to a question from Democratic Party Rep. Lee Hoon-ki, who asked whether Coupang Chairman and founder Kim Bom had any intention of issuing a public apology.
 

Related Article

 
“I am currently taking full responsibility for this matter,” Park replied.
 
“This incident occurred within the Korean corporation, and it happened under my oversight, so I would like to offer my sincere apology,” he said.
 
In response to a question from People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun about the possibility of secondary damage, Park Dae-jun said, “As far as I know, no secondary damage has occurred so far.”
 
Park Dae-jun, who joined Coupang in 2012, was named co-CEO in 2020 and has been the sole CEO since May this year. Founder Kim Bom stepped down from the company's board in 2021, following a fire that broke out in a Coupang logistics center and killed a firefighter. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun Kim Bom apology

More in Industry

Labeling rule introduced for fried chicken franchises amid 'shrinkflation' concerns

Paris Baguette surpasses 700 stores globally with new location in London

Coupang CEO tells gov't committee he takes 'full responsibility' for data leaked in hack

President Lee calls for stronger penalties for Coupang following data leak

Space agency communicates with 9 of 12 cube satellites deployed by Nuri

Related Stories

Coupang moves to single CEO system under Park Dae-jun

Kim Bom resigns as CEO of Coupang, named chairman

Park Bom to release new single on March 31

Korean business leaders barred from Trump inauguration after ceremony moved indoors

Coupang CEO sells 15 million shares after earnings disappoint
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)