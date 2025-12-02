Coupang CEO tells gov't committee he takes 'full responsibility' for data leaked in hack
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:30
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun said on Tuesday that he will “take full responsibility and do everything possible to resolve the issue” after the personal information of 33.7 million customers was leaked in a recent hack.
Speaking during a parliamentary inquiry by the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, Park made the remark in response to a question from Democratic Party Rep. Lee Hoon-ki, who asked whether Coupang Chairman and founder Kim Bom had any intention of issuing a public apology.
“I am currently taking full responsibility for this matter,” Park replied.
“This incident occurred within the Korean corporation, and it happened under my oversight, so I would like to offer my sincere apology,” he said.
In response to a question from People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun about the possibility of secondary damage, Park Dae-jun said, “As far as I know, no secondary damage has occurred so far.”
Park Dae-jun, who joined Coupang in 2012, was named co-CEO in 2020 and has been the sole CEO since May this year. Founder Kim Bom stepped down from the company's board in 2021, following a fire that broke out in a Coupang logistics center and killed a firefighter.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON
