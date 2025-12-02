Galaxy Z TriFold hands-on: A cheaper challenger to Huawei’s high-end foldable
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 19:19 Updated: 02 Dec. 2025, 19:23
- LEE JAE-LIM
The Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Electronics' newest smartphone with two hinges and three screens offering a 10-inch display, feels more like a tiny tablet than a smartphone.
The device comes with the heftiest price tag among all Galaxy variants at 3.59 million won ($2,500), but it is 560,000 won cheaper than Huawei’s competing model with the same storage capacity. It comes in a single color option, Crafted Black, with a domestic release set for Dec. 12 before entering global markets including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.
A rarity factor
The new product is tailored for those interested in venturing into a new form factor or those who expect more tablet-like functions, said a Samsung executive.
“This is a special-release product, so instead of aiming for mainstream sales, we are preparing the initial shipment to reliably serve customers who genuinely want it,” said vice president of domestic sales Lim Seong-taek at a press briefing in southern Seoul on Tuesday.
The handset is fitted with Samsung’s latest AI features and a desktop-style interface that offers several virtual workspaces capable of running multiple apps simultaneously. Traditional phone functions such as calling, messaging and the camera serve a secondary role in justifying its smartphone label.
At 309 grams (10.9 ounces), it doesn’t feel excessively heavy, though this is without a protective case. Even without a case, its 12.9-millimeter (half-inch) thickness made it feel bulky when carried in a pocket.
When fully unfolded, the 10-inch display is expansive and clearly not designed for one-handed use.
The device is recommended to consumers who mainly browse the web, watch YouTube, stream media or read e-books — as it delivers a tablet-like experience. However, typing may feel inconvenient without a Bluetooth keyboard. The folded screen might not seem narrow at first, yet it still feels cramped when typing. That said, the inconvenience may matter less thanks to Gemini Live, whose multimodal input is expected to replace most typing anyway.
Some users may prefer unfolding only one section of the screen, as this provides a display size similar to previous foldable devices. The trifold mechanism only allows the side panels to fold inward; attempting to fold them the opposite way triggers an alert notifying the user with an on-screen message and vibration.
The standout feature of the TriFold is its robust multitasking capability. It supports a three-app multiwindow layout, along with Samsung DeX — a desktop-style interface that offers up to four virtual workspaces, each capable of running as many as five apps simultaneously.
The multiwindow system allows users to freely resize each app, whether arranged evenly side by side or adjusted to fit specific workflows. One demonstration particularly stood out that would definitely be useful for those in writing and research-related professions, such as journalism, as well as content creators: a setup running a recording app, Naver Clova for multimodal transcription and Gemini all on the same screen. This configuration allows real-time transcription while simultaneously querying Gemini about anything unclear.
With full DeX interface support, the device can theoretically operate up to 20 apps at once. It also offers wireless dual-screen functionality, allowing seamless connection to PCs.
To power this level of productivity, Samsung equipped the device with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite processor.
Late to Huawei’s party?
Samsung is expected to compete with Huawei in the emerging trifold market. Huawei’s device, featuring a 10.2-inch display and a thickness ranging from 3.6 to 4.75 millimeters, offers configurations with a 5,000-milliampere-hour battery, 16GB of random access memory and up to 1TB of storage. Samsung’s model, meanwhile, includes a larger 5,600-milliampere-hour battery — the highest in its foldable lineup — alongside the memory but a lower 512GB storage option.
Huawei debuted its trifold device this December, expanding the foldable market it helped push into the mainstream. Competition is expected to intensify next year as Apple prepares its first foldable iPhone.
Huawei emerged as the early mover in commercializing the trifold form factor with the launch of the Mate XT in September 2024. The device targeted a premium niche segment in China, highlighting its in-and-out folding design and three-pane multiview user interface.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
