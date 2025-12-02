Hanwha Ocean secures $255 million VLCC order for Oceania

Hanwha Ocean, the shipbuilding arm of Korea's chemical-to-defense Hanwha Group, said on Tuesday that it has secured an order worth 375.3 billion won ($255 million) to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for a client in Oceania.The two VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered to the unidentified shipping company by December 2028, Hanwha Ocean said in a regulatory filing.VLCC freight rates have recently risen as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, have increased oil production and exports, industry sources said.In addition, replacement demand for aging VLCCs is expected to further support the market, they said.OPEC+ includes eight countries: Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.With the latest order, Hanwha Ocean has secured $7.96 billion worth of vessel contracts so far this year.Yonhap