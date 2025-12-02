 Hanwha Ocean secures $255 million VLCC order for Oceania
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 14:14
Hanwha Ocean's Geoje shipyard in South Gyeongsang is seen on Nov. 27. [YONHAP]

Hanwha Ocean, the shipbuilding arm of Korea's chemical-to-defense Hanwha Group, said on Tuesday that it has secured an order worth 375.3 billion won ($255 million) to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for a client in Oceania.
 
The two VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered to the unidentified shipping company by December 2028, Hanwha Ocean said in a regulatory filing.
 

VLCC freight rates have recently risen as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, have increased oil production and exports, industry sources said.
 
In addition, replacement demand for aging VLCCs is expected to further support the market, they said.
 
OPEC+ includes eight countries: Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
 
With the latest order, Hanwha Ocean has secured $7.96 billion worth of vessel contracts so far this year.

