The government unveiled Tuesday measures to prevent "shrinkflation" practices of fried chicken franchises and other processed food manufacturers, officials said.The measures, jointly announced by the Fair Trade Commission and the ministries of food safety, agriculture, finance and SMEs, came after a major fried chicken brand Kyochon 1991 recently came under criticism for shrinkflation after it reduced the portion size of its boneless fried chicken menu by 30 percent.Shrinkflation refers to a business strategy of companies reducing the size or quantity of a product, while keeping the price unchanged.Under the new measures, 10 major fried chicken brands will be required to indicate the weight of precooked chicken on their menus, along with the price, starting on Dec. 15, according to the officials.The brands include bhc chicken, Genesis BBQ, Kyochon, Cheogajip and Goobne. They have around a combined 12,560 franchise stores across the country.Currently, the food service sector, including chicken brands, does not have a mandatory weight-labeling system.Penalties for other processed food manufacturers will also be strengthened in case they do not notify consumers of a decrease in the size of their products, according to the officials.Until now, the food safety ministry could give correction orders in such cases, but starting next year, it can issue production suspension orders.Yonhap