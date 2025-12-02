Paris Baguette surpasses 700 stores globally with new location in London
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:57
Paris Baguette, a bakery chain operated by Korea’s SPC Group, has surpassed 700 global stores with the opening of its latest location in London’s Westfield shopping center, the company said Tuesday.
The new Westfield location is Paris Baguette’s fourth in Britain and its second franchise branch in the country. With the expansion, the company is extending its franchise business model across Europe, following its established presence in the United States and China.
“The first British franchise store, which opened in November 2024 in Canary Wharf, has continued to attract a steady stream of customers and proven popular among local consumers,” SPC said in a statement.
The Westfield store was opened by the Canary Wharf branch's franchisee. Located on the ground floor of the Westfield shopping center in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, the store joins a retail hub that houses hundreds of international brands, spanning luxury goods, fashion, lifestyle and electronics.
"I am proud and excited to be opening my second Paris Baguette in Westfield London. And as it so happens, it is also the second PB [Paris Baguette] franchise in the U.K.," said Wayne Stevenson, the franchisee of both British stores. "I feel privileged to have been part of PB U.K.'s expansion plans from the start and look forward to seeing more branches opening soon and PB becoming a household name here."
Paris Baguette first entered the British market in 2022 by opening two directly operated stores in Battersea Power Station and Kensington High Street. Later this month, it plans to open its fifth British store — and third franchise location — on Portobello Road in Notting Hill.
“With the successful launch of our first franchise store in Britain, we are rapidly expanding the business with subsequent franchise openings,” said an SPC official. “We aim to boost brand awareness and competitiveness in Europe — the birthplace of bread — and lead the global K-bakery trend.”
Since launching its overseas business in 2004, Paris Baguette has opened 700 stores across 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Britain, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Mongolia, with more store openings planned in Thailand, Laos and Brunei. The latest milestone comes just over a year after the 600th global outlet opened in mid-October 2024.
