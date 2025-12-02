Arirang 7 multipurpose satellite establishes initial contact after launch

Arirang 7, Korea's multipurpose satellite, has successfully communicated with a ground station after lifting off from a space center in South America, the country's space agency said Tuesday.Also known as the Korea Multipurpose Satellite 7, the satellite made contact with Russia's Antarctic ground station at 3:30 a.m. Korean Standard Time after launching from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana aboard the Vega-C rocket operated by France-based Arianespace at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, or 2:21 p.m. Monday French Guiana Time, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).KASA said it plans to announce the final results of the satellite deployment later in the day.Arirang 7, equipped with an ultra-high-resolution electro-optical camera and an infrared sensor, is expected to provide high-quality imagery for environmental and disaster monitoring, and urban heat island analysis.Yonhap