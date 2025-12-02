Hacked user data from Coupang could be used for scams, identity theft: Authorities

Korea's multipurpose satellite to be launched this week by European rocket

First batch of Nvidia GPUs arrive in Korea as part of government's 1.46 trillion won AI chip drive

Related Stories

The source of optimism for Nvidia (KOR)

The source of optimism for Nvidia

Nvidia to launch cheaper Blackwell AI chip for China after US export curbs, sources say

Hyundai bets on Nvidia's Blackwell to go wheel to wheel with Tesla

Nvidia earnings clear lofty hurdle set by analysts amid fears about an AI bubble