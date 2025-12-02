Hacked user data from Coupang could be used for scams, identity theft: Authorities

Korea's multipurpose satellite to be launched this week by European rocket

First batch of Nvidia GPUs arrive in Korea as part of government's 1.46 trillion won AI chip drive

Korea sends new homegrown multipurpose satellite Arirang 7 into orbit

Related Stories

Space vision

Korea-made satellite reaches orbit, 4 more coming up

At Hanwha Aerospace, it is rocket science, gimbal mount and all

[ANALYSIS] Korea made it to space, but where does that take it?

Korea's version of NASA to launch on May 27