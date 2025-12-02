'Bungmakase' serves up unique 'bungeoppang' with a side of mingling
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 07:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Sushi omakase serving slices of fish on rice seems to be everywhere these days. But there's an omakase in Seoul — the only one of its kind — that offers warmer, sweeter and softer "fish." It's bungeoppang omakase.
Bungeoppang is a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with fillings like red bean paste or cream.
And depending on the night, you might hear how someone's partner of five years once broke their heart or even get advice on how to win back your ex — a reminder that this flips every expectation of a typical omakase experience.
Called "Bungmakase" for short, the session takes place inside a tiny Bungeogppang shop in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. I learned about it after stumbling upon an Instagram post announcing the reopening of the world's only "Bungmakase," and I knew immediately that I had to try it. Getting a reservation wasn't easy, though — I only got in by snagging a last-minute cancellation.
Instead of the usual polite greeting, minimal conversation and one-bite dishes presented with brief explanations from the chef, bungmakase begins with everyone introducing themselves.
"Hi, my name is Jiwon Woo. I'm 27 years old, I work as a reporter, and my MBTI is INFP."
It felt like introducing myself in a new class — I was even blushing a little, too, making sure to include my personality type as is seemingly customary with introductions in Korea. But just like that, everyone seated around the rectangular table took their turn — including the owner, Choi Jeong-yoon, who is also 27. From ISFPs to ENFPs and from nurses to college students, all kinds were present during my recent visit. Choi got the idea for this more casual experience after she visited a bar where complete strangers interacted and effortlessly connected.
Starting at 8 p.m. on a recent Friday at Ddukbung, where Choi sells her bungeoppang during the day, it was already dark and empty outside. Lit only by dim lamps, the space felt cozy, just right for an intimate gathering.
New bungeoppang appeared roughly every 30 minutes. The first, potato-cheese-truffle — my favorite — was stretchy, soft and savory. Having skipped dinner, it easily served as a substitute meal. Next was the pizza flavor, which tasted like a cheesy mini calzone. By round two, though, I was already getting full.
The takoyaki version was the most creative, fusing bungeoppang with takoyaki, a Japanese ball-shaped street food made of a wheat-flour batter, typically filled with diced octopus and vegetables. Topped with bonito flakes, it had generous pieces of thick octopus legs.
As delicious as it was, the bungeoppang also served as fuel for mingling.
As the night went on, people seemed to loosen up more, sharing their ideal types and bits of personal "too much information." I didn't share much because I don't enjoy being the center of attention, but one young attendee who came with her close friend even confessed she had been asking ChatGPT for advice every day on how to get back together with her "handsome" ex she dated for just over a month. With encouragement from people she had met only two hours earlier, she even texted him on the spot. And the bungeoppang helped distract her all night as she waited for a reply.
Around 10:30 p.m., the final "sogeumppang," or salt-bread bungeoppang, arrived, the dessert version filled with red bean paste and served with a cube of Excellent ice cream. It was a nice dessert to finish the night.
Despite sharing personal stories and seeming to grow closer, no one exchanged contact information and everyone simply went about their nights after the session ended. As for price, 25,000 won ($17) felt fair for the novelty of the experience and five pieces of bungeoppang, excluding the mandatory highball.
The idea of Bungmakase, now in its third year and even with a registered patent, was born during a slump in owner Choi's life. She began selling bungeoppang in late 2022 outside her father's tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) shop in Suwon. Her uniquely topped pastries — from blueberry cheese to corn cheese — saw her earn up to 1.5 million won per day.
But as the weather warmed, sales fell rapidly. Feeling low, she went to Jeju Island for a refresh, where she frequented solo bars in which a dozen strangers sat together, and she found it quite surprising that people would pay 20,000 won per glass for the experience. The format inspired her, leading her to launch Bungmakase in September 2023. More than 1,500 people attended within the first eight months.
"I prefer Bungmakase over selling bungeoppang in the store," Choi said. "Standing and waiting for customers stresses me out. I'm much happier gathering people and watching them make new connections."
For more outgoing guests like ENFP Jang Hyeon-joo, the entire night was a delight. "The bungeoppang was great, and it was fun meeting new people and hearing their stories."
Reservations for Bungmakase can be made through Ddukbung's Instagram DMs, and bookings for December are already underway.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)