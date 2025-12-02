Demand for Korea's favorite winter pastry stronger than ever as streetside stalls disappear
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 07:00
- WOO JI-WON
Across Seoul, the number of street vendors dropped from 6,079 in 2020 to 4,741 last year — more than a 20 percent decrease in just four years. That shrinking presence is felt on the ground.
On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Jongno District, central Seoul, the app Bungsekwon — created in 2020 as stalls became scarce — showed three bungeoppang carts near Exit 6 of Euljiro 1-ga Station. The map marks vendors across the country so people can find them. So far, it has been downloaded 100,000 times.
Despite the map promising numerous vendors, the latest user reviews dated back to early January. And as is often the case, the coordinates pinned on the map led only to empty patches of sidewalk.
Crackdowns on unlicensed street stalls have also pushed them out. In principle, street vendors must obtain permission from their local government to sell bunggeoppang, and they must pay a road-use fee.
Seoul's Dongdaemun District Office, which became the first local government to introduce a special police unit dedicated to cracking down on illegally operating street stalls, has dismantled 154 of 281 identified illegal sites so far this year. In Gwangju's five districts, authorities conducted more than 540 crackdowns on bunggeoppang stalls last year alone, mainly driven by a rise in citizen complaints — an increase of about 60 percent compared to 2023.
However, their scarcity is only fueling demand, prompting people to seek them out and to buy one on the spot even if they hadn't planned to.
The enthusiasm for bungeoppang isn't limited to locals. Korea's beloved winter snack is drawing lines not only from residents but also from foreign travelers. Near Euljiro 1-ga Station's Exit 7, a small crowd of tourists had gathered around a stall, and even before the cart came into view, the sweet, toasty scent promised freshly cooked bungeoppang.
The cart was plastered with handwritten notes in Chinese and Malay, and a friendly-looking man was flipping pastries on the grill.
When their order was ready, the owner — who calls himself "croissant bungeoppang ajeosshi," using the Korean term of affection for middle-age men — lifted two fresh-cooked pastries over a paper bag, held a big thumbs-up and shouted "Crispy!" in enthusiastic Chinese for a photo. The group squealed and hurried to snap pictures.
Each croissant bungeoppang costs 5,000 won — quite costly compared to the typical "three for 1,000 won" — but these pastries justify their price with crisp, buttery croissant layers wrapped around a variety of fillings like cheese, Nutella, apple, sweet potato, strawberry and blueberry.
As seen, street carts may be dwindling, but bungeoppang themselves are thriving — moving from their previous habitat on the street to the corners of supermarkets, convenience stores, cafes and even dedicated stores. And many are being creative with it, reinventing the fish-shaped pastry.
Mochigo Haenggung in Suwon's Haenggung-dong — easily spotted by its bright yellow signboard with Japanese lettering — was packed on a recent Saturday. The interior resembles a distinctive Japanese-style dessert cafe, while their bungeoppang are uniquely stuffed with mochi. The fillings are also hard to find elsewhere, ranging from milk cream and matcha chocolate to Tokyo banana, mugwort choux cream and sweet-pumpkin sweet potato. Prices run from 2,900 to 3,700 won.
And as bunggeoppang's popularity continues to rise, major companies are actively stepping into the market.
Coffee chain Ediya has sold over 222,000 bungeoppang as of last week, since they were released on Sept. 22. It also launched a limited-edition "Good-Luck Bungeoppang" keyring inspired by traditional dried pollack talismans — it sold out instantly. More than 11,000 people applied for 240 keyrings, prompting the brand to prepare a wider release later this year.
Otoki also plans to introduce its "Bung-O-Ppang" product in the United States this December, with flavors including matcha — created, the company says, to suit American millennial tastes.
"Bungeoppang have become more than a snack — they now symbolizes Korean winter culture," Lee said. "They're a seasonal rarity, their presence near schools and alleyways, and the childhood memories tied to them have allowed them to be cherished across generations. The warmth they provide and the familiar sight of them returning each winter have made them a defining seasonal food."
Lee also noted that it has become a "cultural content."
In Seoul, there are bungeoppang-themed omakase places where chefs serve a curated selection of pastries — and even bungeoppang blind dates.
Jewelry brand Olor created a bungeoppang-shaped necklace called "Memory Bungeoppang," the product of three years of crowdfunding since 2022. Even a bungeoppang-themed board game, Bungeoppang Master, is set to debut, featuring a rotating board that mimics vendors flipping their grills.
"With premium varieties, merchandise and even bungeoppang omakase, it has become cultural content. It is now a special dish that embodies Korean sensibilities and seasonal memory," Lee said.
