John Brown was a white man who spent much of his life moving from place to place as he struggled to support a large family. He came to despise slavery early on. In 1849, he settled in a Black farming community in North Elba, New York, where he felt a sense of solidarity and began to turn toward armed resistance.In 1855, Brown moved with five of his sons to Kansas Territory and joined the antislavery forces there. The United States was already drifting toward violent conflict over slavery. After pro-slavery mobs looted the town of Lawrence in 1856, Brown escalated his own tactics.His most famous action came on Oct. 16, 1859, when he led 16 white and five Black followers in a raid on the federal armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown hoped the attack would spark a larger slave uprising. His group seized the weapons depot and kidnapped about 60 prominent local residents, calculating that the shock might push enslaved people in the region to rise up.The plan collapsed within days. State and federal troops surrounded the armory and crushed the revolt. About 10 of Brown’s followers, including two of his sons, were killed. Brown was wounded and captured.Charged with murder, inciting slave insurrection and treason, Brown refused to soften his stance. Through his trial and up to his execution on Dec. 2, 1859, he used the courtroom to denounce slavery in uncompromising moral terms. His hanging made him a symbol for the growing abolitionist movement.Ninety years later, on Dec. 2, 1949, the United Nations adopted the Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others. Thirty-six years after that, it designated Dec. 2 as the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. The UN gives no official explanation for choosing the date, but given that Brown’s raid helped ignite the Civil War three years later, the overlap is unlikely to be accidental.Slavery has long been outlawed, yet forced labor remains a global problem, including in Korea. In April, the United States banned imports of sun-dried salt from a company in the Shinan region, citing forced labor concerns. The Korean government says the abuses occurred in 2021 and have since been corrected. Thorough oversight remains essential to prevent such controversies from recurring.존 브라운은 여기저기 떠돌며 힘겹게 많은 식구를 먹여살리던 백인 남자였다. 일찌감치 노예제를 증오해 온 그는 1849년 뉴욕주 노스엘바에 있는 한 흑인 공동체에 정착해 일체감을 느끼고 무장 투쟁의 길을 택했다. 1855년 다섯 명의 아들을 데리고 캔자스 준주의 노예제 반대 세력에 합류해 리더가 됐다.당시 미국은 노예제를 둘러싼 유혈 투쟁이 불거지고 있었다. 노예제를 지지하는 폭도들이 1856년 로렌스시 약탈 사건을 벌이자 브라운 또한 수위를 높였다. 결국 1859년 10월 16일 백인 16명과 흑인 5명을 이끌고 연방 무기고를 장악한 후 지역의 지도급 인사 60여 명을 납치했다.하지만 이 시도는 곧 진압당했다. 아들 두 명을 포함한 추종자 10여 명이 죽었고 본인도 상처를 입은 채 체포됐다. 살인과 노예반란 선동, 국가에 대한 반역 혐의로 기소됐지만 브라운은 당당했다. 재판정에서도 교수형으로 목숨을 잃을 때까지, 도덕적 어조로 노예제 폐지를 역설했다. 1859년 12월 2일의 일이었다. 그의 연설은 미국을 넘어 세계적으로 호응을 얻었다.1949년 12월 2일, 유엔은 인신매매 및 성매매 금지 협약을 채택했다. 36년 뒤인 1985년 12월 2일을 국제 노예제 철폐의 날로 제정하기도 했다. 물론 유엔은 공식적인 배경 설명을 하지 않는다. 다만 존 브라운의 봉기가 3년 후 남북전쟁의 불씨를 제공한 사건 중 하나라는 역사적 맥락을 놓고 보면 이를 우연이라고 보긴 어렵다.노예제가 공식적으로 폐지된 지 오래지만, 강제노동 문제는 오늘의 한국도 예외가 아니다. 지난 4월 미국이 강제노동을 이유로 신안 지역 한 업체의 천일염 수입을 금지하면서 다시 수면 위로 떠올랐다. 정부는 강제노동은 2021년의 일로 지금은 개선됐다는 입장이다. 철저한 점검을 통해 더는 이런 불명예스러운 논란이 있어서는 안 될 것이다.