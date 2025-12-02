The ‘Doctor Now Prevention Act’ should not suffocate telemedicine (KOR)

A bill to revise the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and ban telemedicine platforms from operating drug-wholesale businesses is scheduled for a vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday. The proposal, introduced last November by Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kim Yoon, has been nicknamed the “Doctor Now Prevention Act” because Doctor Now is the only telemedicine platform that runs a wholesale operation.Startups fear the bill could become another version of the “Tada ban,” which halted a fast-growing mobility service in 2020. In March last year, Doctor Now created its own drug wholesaler to reduce the inconvenience faced by patients who had to visit multiple pharmacies to obtain prescriptions issued through telemedicine. Using the wholesaler’s stock data and dispensing records, the platform matched pharmacy inventory in real time and delivered medicines more efficiently to patients.The government, the ruling party and the Korean Pharmaceutical Association support the bill, citing concerns that pharmacies could become dependent on the platforms and that inducement, steering or rebates could emerge. Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong told the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Nov. 26 that the bill “does not ban telemedicine platforms,” but addresses risks that arise when a platform also serves as a wholesaler. Because hospitals and pharmacies are already barred from operating wholesalers, she said, regulating platforms with far greater influence is reasonable. Pharmaceutical distribution affects public health and is tied to the national insurance system, giving it a strong public-interest character. Oversight to ensure fairness, transparency and safeguards against overuse is therefore appropriate.Still, new technology requires a balance between regulation and innovation. Supporters call the revision “a good regulation to protect local pharmacies,” as DP lawmaker Seo Young-kyo put it. But the startup sector’s concern that the bill could “shackle innovation” should not be dismissed. Although the government argues that this bill is not another Tada ban, it effectively outlaws a wholesale business that Doctor Now has legally operated for more than a year with government approval. The consumer inconvenience the platform aimed to solve — the “pharmacy circuit” — has been overlooked, and regulatory predictability weakened.The revision to the Medical Service Act, which legalized telemedicine, was a step forward. Yet the law still favors in-person care at local clinics, limits telemedicine largely to follow-up consultations and restricts initial visits to providers within a patient’s residential area. If the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act revision passes as well, the ecosystem supporting telemedicine may struggle to grow. The Korea Venture Business Association has warned that if pharmacy-linked platforms such as Amazon One Medical enter the Korean market, domestic firms will be constrained from competing in areas that are already permitted abroad.Korea should avoid repeating past failures in regulating innovation. A law meant to address specific concerns must not extinguish an entire emerging industry.비대면 진료 플랫폼의 의약품 도매업을 금지하는 약사법 개정안이 오늘(2일) 국회 본회의 통과를 앞뒀다. 김윤 더불어민주당 의원이 지난해 11월 대표 발의한 이 법안은 ‘닥터나우 방지법’으로 불린다. 비대면 진료 플랫폼 중 의약품 도매업을 하는 곳이 닥터나우밖에 없어서다.벤처업계에선 또 다른 ‘타다 금지법’이 될 수 있다고 우려한다. 닥터나우는 지난해 3월 의약품을 공급하는 도매상을 직접 설립했다. 비대면 진료로 처방받은 약을 환자들이 구하기 어려워 여러 약국을 전전하는 이른바 ‘약국 뺑뺑이’ 불편을 줄이기 위해서였다. 닥터나우는 도매상을 통해 공급한 의약품의 입출고 내역과 조제 이력을 바탕으로 약국 재고를 실시간으로 확보해 소비자에게 전달했다.정부·여당과 대한약사회는 약국이 플랫폼에 종속될 우려가 있고, 환자 유인·알선과 리베이트 가능성 등을 이유로 이 법안에 찬성한다. 정은경 보건복지부 장관은 지난달 26일 국회 법사위에서 “비대면 진료 플랫폼 사업 자체를 금지하는 게 아니라 플랫폼 사업자가 약품 도매상을 겸업함으로써 생기는 문제를 해결하기 위한 것”이라며 “제2의 타다 금지법이 아니다”고 했다. 현재 병원이나 약국도 약품 도매상 겸업을 금지하고 있는 만큼 의사나 약국보다 훨씬 영향력이 큰 플랫폼 사업자를 규제하는 것은 당연하다는 주장이다. 의약품 유통은 국민 건강에 미치는 영향이 크고 건강보험 시스템과도 엮여 있어 공공성이 큰 분야다. 공공재인 의약품 유통은 공정성과 투명성을 지키면서 의료 과소비와 약품 오남용 우려를 키우지 않는 방향으로 설계될 필요는 있다.하지만 신기술 도입에서는 규제와 혁신의 균형점을 찾는 게 중요하다. 법 개정 찬성 측에서는 ‘동네 약국을 위한 선한 규제’(서영교 민주당 의원)라고 하지만 ‘혁신의 족쇄’라는 벤처업계의 항변도 무시돼선 안 된다. 정부는 ‘타다 금지법’과는 다르다고 하지만, 정부 허가를 받아 합법적으로 1년 넘게 해 온 약품 도매상 사업을 사후 입법으로 금지한다는 점에서 타다 금지법과 다를 바가 없다. ‘약국 뺑뺑이’를 원치 않는 소비자 편의가 무시됐고, 정부 정책의 예측 가능성이 훼손됐다.의료법 개정안이 비대면 진료를 법제화한 것은 다행이지만 의료계 요구를 대거 받아들여 동네 병원 중심과 재진 위주 원칙이 유지됐고, 초진은 환자 거주지 내 의료기관으로 한정했다. 여기에 환자의 약국 선택권을 제한하는 약사법 개정안까지 통과되면 비대면 진료 기반의 혁신 산업이 제대로 성장할 수 있을지 걱정이다. 벤처기업협회는 미국의 아마존 원메디컬 같은 플랫폼 연동 약국이 한국에 진출하면 어찌 할 거냐는 입장문을 냈다. 경쟁국에서 허용된 사업인데 국내에선 못 하는 사업 하나가 또 늘게 생겼다.