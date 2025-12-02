미 교통국, 충돌 테스트용 여성 더미 기준 마련
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 14:29
U.S. Introduces New Female Crash-Test Dummy Standards
When a woman gets behind the wheel of a vehicle today, she is protected by safety features — from seat belts to air bags — that have largely been designed to protect the average man from about 50 years ago.
But female drivers in the United States are 73% more likely than male drivers to be severely injured in vehicle crashes, and they are 17% more likely to die, according to government data.
Those higher risks pushed the federal Transportation Department to approve a new female crash dummy, which was announced Thursday. Known as the THOR-05F, it is “more durable, accurate and lifelike,” according to the government.
“Better understanding the unique ways in which women are impacted differently in crashes than men is essential to reducing traffic fatalities,” said Jonathan Morrison, administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Once a final rule is adopted, this female model could replace what is known as the Hybrid III, which has been used for decades in the government’s vehicle crash test five-star ratings program.
The Hybrid III is based on the proportions of the average American man from the 1970s, which was about 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds.
Much of the safety disparity between men and women can be linked to “a vehicle’s design and technology,” according to a 2005 government report, though the fatality rate for women has been rapidly dropping in newer cars.
In 2011, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration updated its rating system to include tests with female crash dummies, at about 4 feet 11 inches and 108 pounds, with a rubber jacket around the chest to represent breasts.
But most of those tests required the female dummy to be tested in the passenger seat or the back seat, not in the driver’s seat.
Though the Transportation Department approved the specifications for the new dummy, its adoption in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration car safety tests or Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards is not assured.
The government could use the female model in its testing, and it would be available to manufacturers and to the automotive industry. Legislation introduced in Congress seeks to make its use compulsory.
Each dummy costs about $1 million, and the Congressional Budget Office found that adding it would cost the entire automotive industry between $50 million and $60 million.
현재 운전석에 앉은 여성 운전자는 안전벨트부터 에어백까지 대부분 약 50년 전 평균 남성을 기준으로 설계된 안전 시스템의 보호를 받게 된다.
하지만 미국 정부 통계에 따르면 여성 운전자는 남성 운전자보다 중상 가능성이 73% 높고, 사망할 가능성도 17% 높다.
이 같은 높은 위험성 때문에 연방 교통부는 새로운 여성 충돌 테스트 더미를 승인했다고 목요일(11월 20일) 발표됐다. 정부에 따르면 ‘THOR-05F’로 불리는 이 모델은 기존 더미보다 내구성이 더 좋고, 정확하며, 실제 인간과 유사하다.
조너선 모리슨 고속도로교통안전국(NHTSA) 국장은 “교통사고에서 여성이 남성과 어떻게 다르게 영향을 받는지 더 잘 이해하는 것이 교통사고 사망자를 줄이는 데 핵심”이라고 말했다.
최종 규정이 채택되면 이 여성 더미는 정부의 차량 충돌 테스트 5성 안전등급 프로그램에서 수십 년 동안 사용돼 온 ‘하이브리드 III’ 더미를 대체할 수 있다.
하이브리드 III는 1970년대 평균 미국 남성 체형, 즉 키 약 5피트 9인치(175cm), 체중 약 170파운드(77kg)에 기반해 만들어졌다.
남녀 간 안전성 격차의 상당 부분은 “차량의 설계와 기술”에서 비롯된다는 것이 2005년 정부 보고서의 평가다. 다만 최신 차량에서는 여성의 사망률이 빠르게 떨어지고 있다.
2011년 NHTSA는 평가 체계를 개정해 키 약 4피트11인치(150cm), 체중 약 108파운드(49kg)에 가슴을 모방한 고무 재킷을 착용한 여성 더미를 일부 충돌 테스트에 포함시켰다.
그러나 대부분의 테스트에서 여성 더미는 운전석이 아닌 조수석이나 뒷좌석에 배치됐었다.
이번에 교통부가 새 여성 더미의 기술 기준을 승인했지만, NHTSA의 충돌 테스트나 연방 자동차 안전 기준(FMVSS)에 실제로 채택될지는 확정되지 않았다.
정부가 이 더미를 테스트에 사용할 수는 있지만, 제조사나 자동차 업계가 자율적으로 사용할 수도 있다. 의회에서는 이 더미 사용을 의무화하는 법안이 발의된 상태다.
더미 한 기의 가격은 약 100만 달러이며, 미 의회예산국(CBO)은 이를 도입할 경우 전체 자동차 업계가 쓰는 비용은 5000만~6000만 달러에 이를 것으로 추산했다.
WRITTEN BY ADEEL HASSAN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
