Boy band KickFlip announces first-ever fan concerts for January
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 13:38
- KIM JU-YEON
Rookie boy band KickFlip will hold its first fan concerts in January to mark the first anniversary of its debut, agency JYP Entertainment said on Tuesday.
KickFlip will perform in four fan concerts titled “From KickFlip, To WeFlip" at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.
Fan concerts combine music performances and elements of fan meet-and-greets. They are usually shorter and smaller in size than standard K-pop concerts.
JYP Entertainment also alluded to a possible nationwide fan concert tour in its press release, without confirming any plans.
The promotional poster “features stamp-style designs bearing the English names of cities across Korea, hinting at a possible nationwide fan concert tour," the agency wrote.
Presale tickets for ‘From KickFlip, To WeFlip’ will be available to members of the band’s official fan club from Dec. 8 to 9 on NOL Ticket, with general sales starting on Dec. 10.
KickFlip debuted on Jan. 20 with its first EP “Flip it, Kick it!" and lead track “Mama Said." The multinational group consists of seven members: Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon.
