More in K-pop

Climate activists, lawmakers discuss how to 'turn K-pop concerts into low-carbon events'

Boy band KickFlip announces first-ever fan concerts for January

JYP opens applications for 20th annual audition campaign in search for next Stray Kids or Twice

NewJeans appears to have taken down 'NJZ' accounts first used during their dispute with ADOR

'A dream journey': Girl group NMIXX kicks off first world tour with two concerts in Incheon