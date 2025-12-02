JYP opens applications for 20th annual audition campaign in search for next Stray Kids or Twice
Published: 02 Dec. 2025, 11:22
- LIM JEONG-WON
JYP Entertainment began its search for the next Stray Kids or Twice, with applications for the 20th JYP Official Annual Audition opening on Monday.
The company's annual audition campaign will begin in Gwangju on Jan. 17 and move to Daejeon on Jan. 18, Busan on Jan. 24 and Daegu on Jan. 25, finally stopping in Seoul from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to become JYP trainees.
Application submissions opened on Monday through the official JYP audition website and can be submitted until 11:59 a.m. on the days prior to each regional audition. Anyone born after 2008 and before 2016 can apply. Applicants must also choose one of five areas they are most confident in: vocals, rap, dance, modeling or acting.
The JYP Official Annual Audition is JYP Entertainment’s signature audition program, having produced numerous artists from the agency such as 2PM’s Wooyoung, Twice’s Nayeon and Jeongyeon, Stray Kids’ Seungmin, NiziU’s Mako, Xdinary Heroes' Jungsu and KickFlip's Gye-hoon.
This 20th audition round will mark the end of the company's signature audition process. The company will begin a newly revamped audition program starting next year, including global auditions. The audition round is expected to see greater interest and participation than ever before, as it concludes the series of annual auditions for now. JYP Entertainment plans to continue selecting K-pop talent through various forms of auditions, including global auditions.
More information about the auditions can be found on the JYP audition website and the agency’s casting team’s social media accounts.
